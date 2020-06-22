Walchak the Tide running- back builds up his off-season training workouts

Bobby Walchak ran for 600 yards for the Tide in 2019 and had 87 solo tackles with 10 1/2 for loss

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Bobby Walchak the Pottsville tailback is getting ready for his senior season of football.There's footwork drills at the Schuylkill Haven island Park with instructor Anthony Kelly from "The Jungle"

"He told us that track season wasn't looking bright, so we kind of switched our training to football, and have been working on football ever since-running doing stuff on the field and getting better," said Bobby.

"He has a lot of promise. He is a leader. All the kids follow suit. He is naturally fast-polishing that and his agility," said Anthony.

Then strength and conditioning at the Lion's Den in Pottsville with Edward Daubert.

"I am going to need a lot of conditioning especially playing defense. I am going to be in all the time on defense, and I am going to need to run the ball on offense," again said Bobby.

Pottsville returns one starter on offense and that's running back Bobby Walchak. Coach McGeoy hopes to use him as a featured back, and get more than 600 yards rushing out of the senior.

"I really wasn't ever the featured running back at Pottsville. We always shared carries but taking the load is going to be a little bit different," added Bobby.

Bobby is looking into a Pre-Med degree at various colleges and universities and hopes to become a physician's assistant

someday,.but first it's a focus on football for the Tide senior and a team coming off an (11-3) record and a District 11 "AAAA" championship.

"I am going to need to get the team together. I have to help everybody out and try to get experience as fast as I can and we just have to roll with that," said Bobby.

The 2020 opener is at Selinsgrove for the Pottsville Tide August 28th.