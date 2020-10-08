Sports Vault: Khyasia Caldwell Pocono Mountain East 3-time State Champion Long Jumper

From May 2017 Pocono Mountain East jumper Khyasia Caldwell

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Fresh off the 4th place finish at the Penn Relays in the long jump Pocono Mountain East senior Khyasia Caldwell was back on the road Monday competing against Pocono Mountain West. Her last long jump resulted in a distance of 19 feet 8 inches some 2 1/2 feet better than her state title leap at Shippensburg last year.

"It was different. I never experienced something like that. It was big so when I walked in there I didn't expect everybody to be all over the place," said Khyasia.

"It was a learning experience for all of us. It is a wonderful opportunity if you ever get to go to the Penn Relays definitely take the chance even if you are a spectator," said Pocono Mountain East track coach.

Caldwell's ability to build speed for her jumps is directly connected to her talent on the track. She holds the school records in the 100, 200 and 400. Add technique and you can see why a jump of 20 feet is coming soon.

Seaman and Caldwell recorded the top two long jump marks at the ACC Championships earning 🥇🥈. #gohoos pic.twitter.com/axeckuOTnW — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 31, 2020

"What are some of the thoughts going through your mind as you are running down the pit? I am just telling myself to make sure that my steps are right and jumping to give it my all. Are you going to get 20 feet? Hopefully," again said Khyasia.

"Any coach would have an athlete once in there career of her caliber you would have to consider yourself very blessed. In the years that I have had her she has never once complained. She is not a prima donna. She just goes out and works hard. She is a classic example of somebody with talent that works hard of what you can achieve," again said coach.

Division I track and field scholarship offers starting flooding in two years ago when Caldwell won the long jump as a sophomore. After many college visits Khyasia settled on the University of Virginia.

"I liked the environment and the people there and the team was really good and the coaches came to me as a family and I just felt like that was the place for me," added Khyasia.

Khyasia has her sights on getting some more gold medals at the league championships next week at East Stroudsburg South high-school then it's>onto districts and states down at Shippensburg where she hopes to become a 3-time state champion in the girl's AAA long jump.