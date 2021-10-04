PNC Field Used as Alternate Site as Yankees Play Phillies

MOOSIC, Pa. — Baseball was back at PNC Field Saturday, as the Yankees are using the RailRiders' home ballpark as the team's alternate site. The Yankees hosted the Phillies in an alternate site game - what will essentially be the IronPigs and RailRiders next month. No fans were at the ballpark, but each team had some players from the 40-man roster, including Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil and Scott Kingery, Mickey Moniak and Odubel Herrera for the Phillies.