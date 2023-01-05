Pleasant Valley Girl's Lacrosse At Still Undefeated In The Regular Season

Bears defeat Saucon Valley 12-4 on Thursday night

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Home Girl's Lacrosse games for the undefeated Pleasant Valley Bears have become an event under head coach Toni Bush. This Monroe County machine with victories over Crestwood, Danville, Easton and Parkland just to name a few. And a perfect record

so far here in 2023.



“We still have a young team, but they work hard all year long. We do a lot of off-season work and they put in a lot of time, and they are very dedicated. That is one thing from the ground up from our youth level all the way up through high school we have a very dedicated group,” said Toni.



The young bears have clawed their way to the top in "3A" in District XI with some young talent. Sisters Rylee and Alivia Rath are freshman and sophomores making key contributions. And Coach Bush's daughter Devon is a force on the field.

“I just always play lacrosse. It has always been a big thing in my family. And with my friends I have made all of my friends from lacrosse, so it's just been a big part of my life,” said Devon.



“Everybody is just so committed to it. We all just want to win. We all just want to keep going and it keeps driving everybody to keep going,” said Rylee.



Right now Pleasant Valley is the only school in Monroe County that has girl's lacrosse and tonight will celebrate another senior night It's been about 10 years for this program to be around and Coach Bush tells me that she hopes other schools in the county will join in first to cut down on travel time and second to create rivalries.