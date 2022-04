The Penguins begin playoffs against Hershey on May 6th. It's the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins first trip to the playoff since 2018.

"It would have been pretty easy to look at our situation in December and early January and say what we are being told here isn't working and kind of crumble," Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. "But we went the opposite direction. The older guys helped pull that rope and relay our message."