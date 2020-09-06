Chase Down Podcast: Play-by-play Voice of the Philadelphia 76ers, Marc Zumoff

After a week off from work, Chase Senior shares some quick thoughts on what's going on across the country, then brings on Marc Zumoff, who is the play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia 76ers for NBC Sports Philadelphia. Marc eloquently shares what's been going through his mind of late, then looks back at Allen Iverson's career, the 1983 NBA Champion Sixers team, that was led by Dr. J, what broadcasting games could look like when the NBA returns and more. You can listen below or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.