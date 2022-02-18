Pittston Area Uses Strong 4th Quarter to Beat Holy Redeemer 40-29, Reach WVC Championship

YATESVILLE, Pa. — Kallie Booth scored a game-high 15 points, and the Pittston Area girls basketball team held Holy Redeemer scoreless from the field in the final 9:32 of the game, as the Patriots beat the Royals 40-29 in the Wyoming Valley Conference semifinals. Pittston Area will face Lake-Lehman in the conference championship Saturday night at Wilkes-Barre Area.