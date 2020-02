Logan Booth scored a game-high 24 points, and the Pittston Area boys basketball team defeated Nanticoke 64-41 in the regular season finale for both teams.

With the win, the Patriots finish the regular season with a 10-4 record in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, in a four-way tie with Crestwood, Dallas and Wilkes-Barre Area. There will have to be a four-team playoff next week to determine the division champion.