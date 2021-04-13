Pitchers Consentino, Davis Leading Central Columbia Softball, Baseball

The Blue Jays Have Aces Both on the Mound and in the Circle this Season

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — At Central Columbia, aces are wild. On the softball diamond, Mea Consentino is proving to be one of the best pitchers in the area, not that it's getting to her.

"Pressure doesn't really phase me when I'm in the circle," Consentino said. "I've been working on my speed. It's I guess I'd say average, but I definitely know who to put it. I can definitely get it where I want, when I want it."

That control led to a school record 232 strikeouts – as a freshman. The pandemic canceled her sophomore year, but the junior is still making history. She tossed a perfect game against Lewisburg.

Central softball defeats CMVT 11-0 in 5 innings. Ellie Rowe opened the game with a HR and sister Emmie ended it with a walkoff 3 run HR. Huge game tomorrow at Loyalsock. — CC Athletics (@ccbluejaysports) April 12, 2021

"I actually didn't even know until I came off the field," Consentino admitted. "My boyfriend and my mom were like 'Oh, my gosh! You got a perfect game!' and I was like 'Oh, really? I didn't even notice.'"

The baseball team also has a star, junior lefty. Getting it done both on the mound and at the plate this year? Cade Davis, son of RailRiders manager, Doug Davis.

"He's been the biggest part of it," Cade said of his father. "He's always helping me. Every day when he has time and I've gotten to see a lot of players and see some guys that have been in the big leagues and minor leagues who can really throw well and play well and they've really helped me, teach me how to be a better player and everything."

"The work that he's gotten with his dad, since I just saw his dad on an interview last night on WNEP," Central Columbia Baseball Coach Kirk Seesholtz added. "So he gets a lot of extra work and stuff like that with the Yankees and his dad up there, but he overall just wants to win and so he has a real intensity about him when he's on the mound, which you could see today and everybody kind of thrives off of that when he's pitching."

Davis was part of a combined no-hitter already this season – but that's just the beginning.