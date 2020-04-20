Piontkowski brothers point towards playing volleyball together at King's in 2021

They will be part of the King's Men's volleyball team in 2021

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At 6'11" tall Jared Piontkowski would of been a dominate force for Holy Redeemer this spring in volleyball.

But when Governor Wolf made the announcement to close all schools for the rest of the academic year for 2019-2020 the PIAA then cancelled all spring sports ending Jared's journey to the top.

"I'm not going to let it effect me a whole lot, because I had a great time with my athletic career. I ended my high-school career on a good notewith basketball and winning the district championship," said Jared.

Jared can't get back his senior year of high school volleyball at Holy Redeemer. He was 88 kills away from 1,000 in his career and quite possibly setting a new school record, but he is looking forward to the summer and playing alongside older brother Matt in volleyball at King's next year.

"End of the day that stuff is always going to be in my head of going forward,but I am not going to get it back and I am going to use it as motivation in the summer and fall. And that just drives me to work harder and harder for the next level," again said Jared.

The Piontkowski's now play together in their yard, but in January they will join together with some former Royal teammates giving King's one of the tallest front lines in Division III volleyball.

"We have a lot of talent in the front row, but our strength is definitely in the back row. We have a lot of great defensive players like Joe Jones and Aziz Atiyeh.. But we have a lot of studs and we are bringing in a lot of guys. So it's exciting!. We're ready," said Matt.