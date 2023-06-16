PIAA championship postponements in baseball, softball

A rainy Friday is changing the PIAA sports playoff schedules.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two sports teams from our area hoping to play for a state championship on Friday will have to wait another day.

The PIAA has postponed the Class 4A baseball championship game in State College scheduled for Friday.

Dallas is looking for its second state title in six years. The team will now play Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The weather forecast is also impacting Mid Valley's shot at a state softball championship. Their Class 3A game against Juniata is also postponed from Friday until noon on Saturday.

One game remains scheduled for Friday: Tri-Valley playing in the Class 1A softball championship. That is still on for 11 a.m. Friday.

#piaasoftball Saturday schedule change: 3A softball at 12:00 PM and 5A softball at 4:00 PM. — PIAA (@PIAASports) June 16, 2023

