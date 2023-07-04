Fans ready for Phillies home opener

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies are excited that the team will open its home season today, playing at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to rock Citizens Bank Park again.

The team will hold its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

As a part of the opening ceremonies before the game, the team will raise its 2022 National League Champions flag, greet fans while walking down a red carpet from center field and more!

Sean Streicher was able to get a preview of all the action live from the field, including a meeting with the one and only Phillie Phanatic, checking out the new fast-entry to the park, a place for the kids to play, and a sampling of some of the new food available this year at the ballpark.

Even former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel stopped by to talk the start of the season and a new cheesesteak that has been named in his honor.

Former Phillies players Milt Thompson and Mickey Morandini also offered insight on today's home opener and the start of the 2023 season.

Fans were lined up hours before the game, ready to enter the parking lots to begin tailgating.