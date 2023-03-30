Here is the Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Opening Day roster

PHILADELPHIA — Major League Baseball's 2023 Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, and all 30 clubs are scheduled to play.
This year, the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies will open the season in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers.
First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:05 E.T.
The team has released which players have made its Opening Day roster. Of course, superstar outfielder Bryce Harper will not begin the year with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Here's a look at who will be suiting up for the Phillies to begin the season:
CATCHERS
J.T. Realmuto
Garrett Stubs
INFIELDERS
Darick Hall
Bryson Stott
Trea Turner
Alec Bohm
Edmundo Sosa
Josh Harrison
OUTFIELDERS
Kyle Schwarber
Brandon Marsh
Nick Castellanos
Dalton Guthrie
Jack Cave
PITCHERS
Aaron Nola
Zack Wheeler
Bailey Falter
Matt Strahm
Seranthony Dominguez
Craig Kimbrel
Gregory Soto
Connor Brogdon
Andrew Bellatti
Andrew Vasquez
Jose Alvarado
Taijuan Walker
Yunior Marte