Pepe, Schechterly Look Ahead to Wrestling Regionals

With Districts Complete, Local Wrestlers Look Ahead to Regional, State Tournaments

PLAINS, Pa. — Now that it's March, the march towards Hershey continues for the best local high school wrestlers.

With the District championships in the books, the regional tournaments are this weekend. Local wrestlers will hit the mats at Bethlehem Liberty, Bethlehem Freedom, Altoona and Williamsport. Among the district champs with their sights on states are a defending state champion from Wyoming Area, Jaden Pepe and the first-ever girl to win a District II championship - Lake-Lehman sophomore Lexi Schechterly.

"It's what I expected," Pepe said after winning his third district championship. "I'm coming in. I'm coming hard to wrestle and I came in and I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing next week. They're the same: win states, keep winning, win by more than just a point. That's my goal."

"I hope to make it to states," Schechterly added. "That's the goal. I want to try to place, but what happens, happens. I want to make it there. That's my goal - at least top three at regionals. That's what I want."