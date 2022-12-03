Pepe Repeats, Seven Local Wrestlers Claim Gold at PIAA Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. — Athens Gavin Bradley, Wyoming Area's Jaden Pepe, Muncy's Scott Johnson, Montgomery's Conner Harer and Montoursville's Isaac Cory all won state titles at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships Saturday afternoon in Hershey. In Class 3A, Delaware Valley's Zachary Jacaruso and Central Mountain's Dalton Perry also won state championships.