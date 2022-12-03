x
Pepe Repeats, Seven Local Wrestlers Claim Gold at PIAA Championships

Jaden Pepe Won A Second Straight Gold Medal, One of Seven, Local State Champions

HERSHEY, Pa. — Athens Gavin Bradley, Wyoming Area's Jaden Pepe, Muncy's Scott Johnson, Montgomery's Conner Harer and Montoursville's Isaac Cory all won state titles at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships Saturday afternoon in Hershey. In Class 3A, Delaware Valley's Zachary Jacaruso and Central Mountain's Dalton Perry also won state championships.

Credit: WNEP
Muncy's Scott Johnson stands on top of the podium after winning the PIAA Class 2A 126 pound championship.
Credit: WNEP
Athens' Gavin Bradley celebrates after winning the PIAA Class 2A 113 pound state championship.

