Pepe And Nasdeo To Represent Team PA At The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic Saturday Night

Cael Nasdeo from Williamsport and Jaden Pepe Wyoming Area made the team from the Keystone state and will take on a USA All-Star team in one of the most prestigious high-school All-Star dual meets in the country.



“It feels good. It's been a goal of mine since I was little to wrestle in that. I watched it just about every year. So it's really cool some of the kids that I have been wrestling with my whole life. So it's just cool to be on the team just one final time,” said Cael.



“Yeah I know it's awesome. You know it's a big deal. It's a lot bigger deal than I thought it was. I have a lot of people asking me about it. Obviously, the news is involved with it. There is just a lot going on now,” said Jaden.



We'll Nasdeo wrestles Saturday night in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic and his opponent is a kid from Blair Academy. In the state championship match at Hershey Nasdeo won 4-0 not giving up a point in that championship match.



“I know that he is tough. He is one of the best in the country. I am excited to go out and compete against him,” added Cael.



Pepe who recently committed to Harvard is coming off a performance at Hershey where he captured his 3rd state championship improving to (157-5) in his career. He now faces 4-time state champion Cael Hughes from Oklahoma. The future Oklahoma State Cowboy is no joke.



“Yeah he is a real tough opponent. I wrestled him my 8th grade year and I lost at Fargo in the semifinals. But I haven't seen him a while. He is undefeated. He went undefeated his whole high-school career and he is a 4-time state champ so it will be a good match,” added Jaden.



Memories are made on the mats. It should be an exciting evening of wrestling in Western PA.