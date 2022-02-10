The Nittany Lions will open the season with a Big Ten conference game at Purdue on Sept. 1, 2022.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Here's some good news for Penn State fans eager to get the 2022 underway in the fall:

Their wait for football to resume just got a little shorter.

A bulletin issued Thursday out of Happy Valley reports that the Nittany Lions' 2022 season opener -- a Big Ten conference game against Purdue -- has been moved up two days to Thursday, Sept. 1.

It's the second tweak to Penn State's 2022 schedule announced this offseason.

The Lions' revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.

Thursday, Sept. 1: at Purdue*

Saturday, Sept. 10: Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 17: at Auburn

Saturday, Sept. 24: Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 1: Northwestern*

Saturday, Oct. 8: Bye Week

Saturday, Oct. 15: at Michigan*

Saturday, Oct. 22: Minnesota*

Saturday, Oct. 29: Ohio State*

Saturday, Nov. 5: at Indiana*

Saturday, Nov. 12: Maryland*