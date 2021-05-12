Penn State to Play Arkansas in Outback Bowl

For as long as Penn State and Arkansas have been playing football, there's not too many things that you can say that's never happened before. So, I think that's cool," Franklin said over the phone is his first media availability since the announcement. "Obviously, being able to go to Tampa. We've got players from the state of Florida and specifically from Tampa and to be able to play a great game in a great venue that has tremendous history. So, I know at Penn State and in the Lasch Building, we're excited for the opportunity and I look forward to being able to spend some time with coach (Sam) Pittman and then have an opportunity to compete, which I think is going to be a heck of a game."