This is the first time in 12 years they've been in the NCAA tournament.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Nittany Lions played against Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

We found fans watching the game at the Backyard Ale House in Scranton.

Penn State was a slight underdog against Texas A&M, but they're coming off a very strong performance in the Big 10 Tournament.