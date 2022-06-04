Penguins Prep for "Crucial Game" Against Phantoms

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hosts Their Rivals from Lehigh Valley Wednesday Night

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The last time the Penguins took the ice, they tied the franchise record for goals scored in a game. 9 of them in a 9-2 win over Bridgeport. Now they're back at Mohegan Sun Arena for a Wednesday night rivalry game against the Phantoms.

This is the last time these two meet until the final game of the regular season later this month. Lehigh Valley is at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, but the records never mean much in a rivalry. These two teams played just last week, with the Pens coming up on the short end of a 4-2 game. So in the middle of the playoff push, the Penguins know a similar effort would mean a similar result and that simply can't happen.

"Well it's a crucial game," Penguins Left Wing Sam Poulin said. "We all know it. We lost last time against them last week and I think we need to come out harder and play a better game than we did last week. So, sure, it's a crucial game, like I said. So, we're got to be ready for that."

"They're a good team," Penguins Center Michael Chaput added. "They got some players back from injuries and from up top and they're playing some good hockey there. They took it to us, pretty good in the second and third period of that game. We kind of got away from it, from our style of game. I think we tried to be a little too cute at times and make too many plays and I think we've just got to play our systems, play well defensively and we'll get a chance from there."