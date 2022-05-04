Penguins Pleased With Fan Support During Playoff Push

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The playoff race is heating up for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Pens tied the franchise record for goals scored in a game. They lit the lamp nine times in a 9-2 win over Bridgeport to move into a Calder Cup playoff spot. It was the biggest game of the season, in front of the biggest home crowd of the season - something head coach J.D. Forrest told Newswatch 16 didn't go unnoticed.

"Yeah, the other night it was awesome," Forrest said Tuesday. "We haven't had especially the last several years with everything going on with pandemic and not allowing fans in and now we have had a good stretch of great home crowds especially on their Saturday nights. Our front office does a fantastic job of pushing those tickets and the community like you said this is a staple here in Wilkes-Barre ever since they got here the support has been incredible. I remember as a player coming here and playing games and oh man we are going to go to Wilkes-Barre and the crowds are going to be nuts and the players are going to be all jacked up. So that always helps to have that extra energy and it makes it intimidating for the opposing team also."