Pegarella's Project: Girl Scout's Gold Award to Grow Girls Wrestling

Nanticoke's Kaitlyn Pegarella Starts Girls Wrestling Club at Altered Beast in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Kaitlyn Pegarella joined the Girls Scouts in kindergarten. Now 17-years-old, the Nanticoke-native is working on her Gold Award Project to help the community. She’s already donated books and honored local veterans, but now, she’s taking on her biggest challenge and passion – trying sanction girls wrestling as a PIAA sport.

"The reason I wanted to do this in particular, even though, I know it’s going to be a hard path and a really big challenge is because, honestly, it’s going to be a lot easier for them than what I had to put up with going with the boys," Pegarella said. "These girls behind me, I just don’t want them to go through the same hardships I’ve had to go through."

Pegarella wrestles with the boys at Nanticoke. Her way of growing the sport for girls? Creating a K-12 girls only wrestling club at Altered Beast Wrestling Academy in Wilkes-Barre, coaching alongside Wyoming Seminary’s Piper Staniford – both nationally ranked.

”I think it’s really cool that she is in the girl scouts and choosing that to be her project because she’s so passionate about girls wrestling," Staniford said. "It’s good to find people that know the struggle and all the great things that come with wrestling. It teaches you character and how to strive for good things in life and work hard for what you want.”

Passing on those lessons and knowledge to the next generation of girls.

”I actually wrestle with the boys," 11-year-old Madison Healey of Luzerne said. "I’m the team captain from in there and Coach Katie and Piper came in and I was very fortunate to have them.”

There may only be a handful of girls here right now, but Pegarella has a vision for what this club and this sport can become.

”I want to make this club as big as possible," Pegarella said. "I want other girls to come out because honestly, wrestling’s helped me so much in my life. Growing the sport, hopefully it will push it a little more and help us sanction PA.”