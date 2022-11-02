Paul Stefani Takes Over As The New Head Football Coach For West Scranton

Stefani played for the Invaders in high-school and then played for IUP in college

SCRANTON, Pa. — Paul Stefani Sr. is a former West Scranton football player and recently retired from his duties as an Elementary School Principal. He takes over the Invader program from Dennis Hricenak. Stefani is a familiar face around the team that hasn't won a game the past two season so he understands the challenges ahead.

"I am incredibly excited and I am honored to be named Head Football Coach at West Scranton High-School. We have a tradition of being a tough physical football team and we have underachieved the past two years. And I am very excited to start implementing some of the things that are going to change this program and move us in the right direction," said Paul.

Stefani already has these Invaders on track for the beginning of the 2022 football season. They are in here in the West Scranton weight room 3 to 4 times a week working on their agility and strength.

"Pre-season conditioning is probably the most important thing that we could be doing at this time. I am trying to fill the bus with as many kids as we can and get them down here and get committed to paying the price. Nothing worthwhile comes easy, so we are trying to teach these kids that hard work and effort now will pay off or translate to wins in the fall," again said Paul.

The last District championship for West was 15 years ago. The 2007 team led by Matt McGloin who would go on to play at Penn State and start in the NFL led that Invaders squad. Stefani recently had McGloin address the team.

"He said a number of things that impressed me. One of which that he played in all of the Big 10 stadiums, but walking back into this school and into this facility brought greater memories than any of those that he achieved at that next level and of course with the Oakland Raider," again said Paul.

The Invaders open the 2022 schedule with Riverside. The Vikings we're always the team West scrimmaged so Stefani's first order of business is to find a replacement and replace some of the down moments with a renewed energy.

