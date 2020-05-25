Jordan Nelson has shifted his workouts to football and his upcoming freshman season at Villanova

Nelson finished 3rd in the AA 110 high hurdles at the state track and field championships in 2019

PALMERTON, Pa. — Jordan Nelson the Palmerton hurdler and football player continues his workouts near the stadium in Carbon County. Jordan racked up a 3rd place finish in the 110 high hurdles at states in 2019 and with a personal best time of 14.68 he was looking forward to returning.

"Oh I mean it hurts but at the end of the day everything happens for a reason. We will just get past it. I was looking forward to the time with my friends that I have been spending the last four years with, so that just kind of stinks but other than that it just happens," said Jordan.

When track and field was canceled Jordan shifted to his football workouts for Villanova. The future Wildcat player move from being a high-school quarterback to safety.

"We just started talking recently but by the end of the football season and I went down there for a visit and everything just worked out. And when I went down there I just loved the place and decided to go with them," again said Jordan.

"Even though Jordan is missing the district track meet and the state meet at Shippensburg this season he will get to enjoy graduation at Pocono Raceway before he heads down and starts his football career at Villanova.

"I feel that it is going to be a little hectic with all the family trying to go down there and kind of a long drive but other than that it should be a pretty fun day to get to see friends again," added Jordan.