Pacers Setting the Pace in Safety With Pod System for Athletes

Marywood Opens Fitness Center With New Safety Protocols, System for Student Athletes

SCRANTON, Pa. — Ashlyn Jess will not play her women's soccer season at Marywood this fall, but the redshirt sophomore knows she's lucky to have a place to train.

"It's honestly so much more than I could have asked for," Jess said. "A lot of my friends from home don't even have the ability to go back to campus. So just being here is a blessing."

Things may look and feel a little different, but the Pacers have a plan. Men's Lacrosse Coach Jon Knowles is also the new Strength and Conditioning Coach and supervisor for the Fitness Center. He has the facility up and running under new, strict safety protocols for students, but there's also a new system in place for the student athletes.

"We're in pods of no more than 10 or more," Knowles explained. "They're small groups that are going to be separated by majors or living arrangements and those kinds of things. So, it's not as though we're going to be out there, 30 guys every day practicing. We're going to be smart about it."

Reminder our facilities are now open. Be sure to book your time slot online (link @ https://t.co/1lQL65ib3B) and be sure to disinfect ALL equipment after use (even medicine balls, handles of dumbbells, etc., not just the mats, benches, or barbells). pic.twitter.com/JnJQBaSspf — Marywood Athletics (@marywoodpacers) August 27, 2020

"I don't know how else it could have been drawn up properly for COVID guidelines," senior men's lacrosse player Patrick Dingwell added. So, I think that it's the simplest way to do it and the most efficient and so far, so good."

"It's effective just to keep everybody safe because right now that's the main priority is to make sure the teams, the athletes, the students here are just safe and healthy," Jess said. "Although it stinks not being able to work out as a full team, I think just being able to have access to the gym is something that everybody really appreciates."

Having this facility open may be crucial for the fall sport athlete, but it's also important for the spring sport athlete, like coach Knowles' lacrosse team.

"It's so important," Knowles said. "I think especially at DIII and this level. There are no athletic scholarships here and athletics at this level and at this school is essentially part of these kids' identities. It's going to take us coaches to get a little more critical thinking, think outside the box, but if that's what it takes to get our athletes playing again, that's exactly what I'll do."

So the Pacers can keep pace, and set a safe example.