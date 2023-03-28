Pacers Aquatic Swim Club Sending Five To The USA Swimming Eastern Zone Championships

Five members from the Pacers Aquatic Club qualified for the 2023 USA Swimming Eastern Zone Championships in Webster New York beginning March 29th. Bethany Cholish is the head coach and CEO of the Pacers Aquatic Club.



“So they will be competing against the fastest kids from all of the New England states. They will be

swimming against kids from Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and it's a huge stage. It's a big aquatic center. It's prelims and finals,” said Betheny



In the 11 and 12-year-old division there is Leo Cholish and Jordan Ayala. Making up the 13 and 14-year-olds are Ben Kessler and Ella Schofield and West Scranton freshman Royli Ayala. He finished 2nd in the 200 yard breaststroke and 5th in the 100 breaststroke.



“We'll I am very excited. It's a very big thing. Like 1/4 of the US is swimming. It's just great,” said Royli.



“I feel like that I put in a lot of work and effort to get to this point. I feel that I couldn't of done that without this team,” said Ben.



“Yeah I am very excited. It is a big accomplishment for everyone going. I am excited to be with most of our team. I will be a fun experience,” said Ella.



We'll the official endorsement for this club began back in 2020 that's when the training began and it will culminate in the Eastern Zone event in up-state New York this coming weekend and these kids have put in a lot of hard work between then and now.



“I am proud that I have so many friends on the team and they are some of the ones that work the hardest,” said Leo.



“We try to push each other to win. And we are going to try to win zones,” said Jordan.



Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lackawanna County.

