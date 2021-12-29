x
PA Football Writers' Release The All-State Teams For 2021 in 4A, 5A, And 6A

Jersey Shore adds 4 players to the All-State team in 4A
Credit: WNEP-TV 16

MOOSIC, Pa. — PA Football Writers' 2021 All-State Selections in 4A, 5A, and 6A

Class 4A

-Connor Hilling-Valley View Junior Running Back

-Cayden Hess-Jersey Shore Senior Wide Receiver

-Adam Shovlin-Pittston Area Sophomore TE

-Tyler Swartz-Valley View Senior OL

-Tyler Swartz-Valley View Senior OL

-Brady Jordan-Jersey Shore Junior Athlete

-Owen Ordonez-Lewisburg Senior Defensive LIneman

-Haydn Packer-Jersey Shore Junior LInebacker

-Haydn Packer-Jersey Shore Junior LInebacker

-Dray Wilk-Berwick Junior Defensive Back

-Teague Hoover-Selinsgrove Senior Defensive Back

-Breck Miller-Jersey Shore Junior Specialist

-Brandon Hile-Selinsgrove Senior Athlete

5A

-Bobby McClosky-East Stroudsburg South Senior Quarterback

-Brett Gerlach-Central Mountain Senior Athlete

-Micah Walizer-Central Mounatin Senior Linebacker

6A

-Aiden Black-Delaware Valley Sophomore Tight End

