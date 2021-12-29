PA Football Writers' Release The All-State Teams For 2021 in 4A, 5A, And 6A

MOOSIC, Pa. — PA Football Writers' 2021 All-State Selections in 4A, 5A, and 6A
Class 4A
-Connor Hilling-Valley View Junior Running Back
-Cayden Hess-Jersey Shore Senior Wide Receiver
-Adam Shovlin-Pittston Area Sophomore TE
-Tyler Swartz-Valley View Senior OL
-Brady Jordan-Jersey Shore Junior Athlete
-Owen Ordonez-Lewisburg Senior Defensive LIneman
-Haydn Packer-Jersey Shore Junior LInebacker
-Dray Wilk-Berwick Junior Defensive Back
-Teague Hoover-Selinsgrove Senior Defensive Back
-Breck Miller-Jersey Shore Junior Specialist
-Brandon Hile-Selinsgrove Senior Athlete
5A
-Bobby McClosky-East Stroudsburg South Senior Quarterback
-Brett Gerlach-Central Mountain Senior Athlete
-Micah Walizer-Central Mounatin Senior Linebacker
6A
-Aiden Black-Delaware Valley Sophomore Tight End