Tokyo Rewind, July 24: Team USA's first gold, silver and bronze medals

Swimmer Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games when he captured gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

WASHINGTON — The first full day of competition for the postponed Tokyo Olympics took place on Saturday. The Olympics are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic

A wide range of sports kicked off Saturday, including the newest sports surfing and skateboarding.

Here's a breakdown of some of the top events you missed:

First gold, silver and bronze medals for Team USA

Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner in the men’s 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games after he barely qualified for the final. Australia’s Jack McLoughlin settled for silver after leading much of the race, and Kieran Smith grabbed another Olympic medal for the Americans.

Yui Ohashi of host country Japan won the women’s 400-meter individual medley. The United States continued to pile up medals, with Emma Weyant taking silver and Hali Flickinger the bronze.

And the Australian women dominated in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Canada won silver and the U.S. took bronze.

Women's beach volleyball

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener.

Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.

The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin.

Ross and Klineman play Spain on Tuesday.

The American men’s team of Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play their first match on Sunday night. Bourne was a late substitute after Gibb’s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. They’ll face Italy.

US men's gymnasts advance, Japanese star falls

Americans Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak reached the all-around finals for the U.S. Malone, the reigning national champion, finished 11th with Mikulak 14th.

The U.S. also qualified for Monday's team final.

Two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura’s Olympic career is over. The 32-year-old Japanese gymnast, considered by many the greatest of all time, fell during qualifying on high bar and will not advance to the event finals.

Women's soccer takes down New Zealand

After a stunning loss in the opener, the U.S. women's soccer team vowed to be ruthless against New Zealand.

And they rebounded in a big way.

The Americans cruised to a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of First Lady Jill Biden at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

“Sweden was a very good team and we didn't play our best, and when you do that up against a top opponent, they're going to punish you. So that wasn't our best performance,” Crystal Dunn said. “I think we came into Game 2 knowing that we don't go from being a really great team two days ago to not being a great team anymore.”