Olympics

Monday Olympics livestreams: Big air, downhill, hockey semifinals

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle, snowboard big air and women’s downhill.

BEIJING, China — It’s packed Monday of Olympics action and the women are taking center stage.

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle. Plus, the snowboarders take on the big air competition and women’s downhill in alpine skiing. On top of that, the U.S. women face Finland in the hockey semifinals.

The men also take on freeski slopestyle and there are finals in short track and long track speedskating.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9 p.m. PST Sunday and Monday night. Times may change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

Sunday

10:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

Monday

2:10 a.m. PST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Team Large Hill

3 a.m. PST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Finals

3 a.m. PST: Short Track, Women’s 3000m Relay Final, Men’s 500m

3:30 a.m. PST: Day 10 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. PST: Bobsled, 2-Man Heats 1 and 2

4:05 a.m. PST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

5:10 a.m. PST: Hockey, Women’s Semifinal, United States vs. Finland

11 a.m. PST: NBC Daytime Coverage

5 p.m. PST: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

5:30 p.m. PST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle Final

5:30 p.m. PST: Snowboarding, Women’s Big Air Final

7:00 p.m. PST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Downhill

8:10 p.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, TBD vs. TBD

8:10 p.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m. PST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

10:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

10:30 p.m. PST: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Team Pursuit semifinals and finals

11 p.m. PST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Large Hill

