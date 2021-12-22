Olympians Are Ready For Their Final Chance

Jim Thorpe girl's basketball team has won 70 games over the last 4 seasons

JIM THORPE, Pa. — At the end of the 2019 hoop season as freshman they made their mark.

An Olympian size effort. Jim Thorpe Schuylkill League Girl's Champions.

The names became familiar Searfoss, Smelas, Hurley, and Snisky. They led the way finishing off a fabulous season (26-2) the beginning of a great 4 year run.

"I mean that was a feeling like no other. And I think as seniors we just want to get back to that feeling again. We have watched old film looking at how excited that we we're on the court and just to be back there I think that we realized that what we need to do is play together which we have been doing," said Skylar.

With 2 wins already this year and 68 in the previous 3 seasons this group of seniors here at Jim Thorpe have accomplished a lot and certainly things on their checklist include a league title, districts and certainly getting back to the state basketball tournament.

"I don't think that we want to lose focus. Every game is something that we can use to get better. So every game is important and winning and winning well is what our goal is this year," said Nadia.

"We are grabbing boards and playing great defense and defense is our big focus this year so I am really glad that we are stepping up on the defensive end," said Leah.

Next season Olivia Smelas joins Hurley at Kutztown while Snisky is still undecided. Searfoss heads to Holy Family University in Philadelphia leaving behind her family here in Carbon County and the 1,000 career points. Smelas is 36 from 1,000 and will soon join Hurley in that milestone making three 1,000 point scorers on the floor at the same time.

"I am very excited. I mean we want to make a statement early. We definitely are doing that especially last Saturday," said Olivia.

"Again it all started in the gym and the classrooms. We have been working really hard as a team and we have been playing together since we we're really little and we just built that chemistry since then," said Leila.