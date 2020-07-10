Old Forge Boys Soccer: Worst to First

Blue Devils Improve to 7-0 after 1-11-1 Season A Year Ago

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — Down 2-0 at Elk Lake, facing their first deficit of the season, the Old Forge boys soccer team never flinched.

"We were down 2-0 and the spirits of our team in the first half, it looked pretty bleak for us," Old Forge senior goalkeeper Tino Brigido said. "Especially because these teams have been killing us for years. Elk Lake had our back for years. Blue Ridge had our back for years and we just wanted to turn the corner and really come away with a win today and that's what we did."

To the tune of six straight goals – four of them courtesy of Tyler Pepsin. The Blue Devils won 6-3, and they credit the chemistry.

⚽️ FINAL: Old Forge 6, Elk Lake 3



Tyler Pepsin had 4 goals. Dino Domiano and Eddie Evans chipped in with one each. — Old Forge Sports Report 😈 (@OFSportsReport) October 6, 2020

"I think they're close on and off the pitch," Old Forge Boys Soccer Coach John Mucciolo said. "A lot of them grew up playing together since the U10, U12 days. So, they've built a pretty good bond."

And they needed to.

"We don't have a big support system, like I said," Brigido said. "It's pretty much just the parents and our players, but besides us, we really put this team together and we have great chemistry this year and we're just making it count."

With this comeback win at Elk Lake this week, Old Forge is now 7-0 on the season. Keep in mind, this team went 1-11-1 last year. They're on pace to go from worst to first.

"We've been getting blasted for years," Brigido explained. "We've been getting made fun of by everybody in our town and around and it was our year this year and we're 7-0 and none of us could be any happier."

"I've been here six or seven years and we've had nothing like this," Mucciolo added. "It means a whole lot to them because they're walking with their chin up a little higher and collectively, we're playing well together and we're going to try and stay even keel."