Nyeem Wartman-White Tackling Coaching, Fatherhood

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nyeem Wartman-White just took a job as the Defensive Line Coach at the University of New Hampshire, but he and his wife Genevieve have bigger plans this fall.
"My son is due in September," Wartman-White said. "September 24th, but we're actually hoping for September 21st. You know that song? 'Do you remember? The 21st night of September.' We would love to have him on September 21st."
Earth, Wind & Fire – but the elements don't compare to the emotions of becoming a new father.
"It's super exciting just knowing that you're about to have a child, but then for me, I'm going to have a different upbringing than my child," he admitted. "I grew up with eight children and then my father also has children. He has five outside of me. So that's 13."
His dad wasn't really part of his childhood. That's why the former Valley View and Penn State linebacker added his mother's last name "White" as a Mother's Day gift in 2015.
"I'm Nyeem-Wartman, but I'm the child of Veronica White," Wartman-White explained. "So I thought she deserved when my name is mentioned that her last name was mentioned also."
Fast forward five years, Wartman-White is starting his own family – and he says that upbringing will shape how he approaches fatherhood.
"It's been a personal goal throughout my life to make sure that I raise a healthy, happy family," Wartman-White said. "Doesn't have to be picture perfect, but knowing that I raise them well."
That goal coincides with his new profession. Wartman-White told me that George Howanitz and James Franklin weren't just his head coaches. They were father figures and the two go hand-in-hand.
"You don't truly become a great coach until you have a family and children of your own," Wartman-White said. "I'm going to learn how to truly care about someone else and I think that will translate from how I treat my children to how I treat my players."
A lesson he'll learn in September.