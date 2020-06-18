Nyeem Wartman-White Tackling Coaching, Fatherhood

Former Valley View and Penn State Linebacker and His Wife Expecting a Baby Boy in September

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nyeem Wartman-White just took a job as the Defensive Line Coach at the University of New Hampshire, but he and his wife Genevieve have bigger plans this fall.



"My son is due in September," Wartman-White said. "September 24th, but we're actually hoping for September 21st. You know that song? 'Do you remember? The 21st night of September.' We would love to have him on September 21st."



Earth, Wind & Fire – but the elements don't compare to the emotions of becoming a new father.



"It's super exciting just knowing that you're about to have a child, but then for me, I'm going to have a different upbringing than my child," he admitted. "I grew up with eight children and then my father also has children. He has five outside of me. So that's 13."



His dad wasn't really part of his childhood. That's why the former Valley View and Penn State linebacker added his mother's last name "White" as a Mother's Day gift in 2015.



"I'm Nyeem-Wartman, but I'm the child of Veronica White," Wartman-White explained. "So I thought she deserved when my name is mentioned that her last name was mentioned also."