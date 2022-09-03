Notre Dame East Stroudsburg Advances in PIAA Class A Boys Bracket

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Notre Dame East Stroudsburg boys basketball team took apart Strawberry Mansion to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class A state tournament bracket. This is a team that made it to the district championship, falling to the defending state champs from Nativity BVM. So they know they have what it takes to make a run.

"Our team, we always play tough," Notre Dame East Stroudsburg senior Trevor Hardy said. "We always play competitive basketball. Today we were able to keep our composure when they put the pressure on. We moved the ball well and we really played good, team basketball today. On defense, we were able to rebound the ball, box out, and make sure to close out on the open man. I think we have really good chances to continue to win. I'm sure that we'll come out and we'll play well."