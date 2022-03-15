Northumberland Christian Girls Get Revenge on Jenkintown

After Losing to Jenkintown in Last Year's State Semifinals, Northumberland Christian Won This Year's Second Round Rematch

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Northumberland Christian has only been playing at the PIAA level for three years, but the Warriors are already making their mark as one of the top, Class A girls basketball programs in the state.

Led by 2,000-point scorer Emily Garvin and the 6'3" Ulmer twins, Anna and Emma, the Warriors are back in the state quarterfinals for the second straight year. To get there, they had to go through the team that beat them in last year's semifinals - Jenkintown. Northumberland Christian was able to get their revenge in emphatic fashion, winning their second round meeting 58-30. For the senior, Garvin, she admits, that one felt good.

"I just wanted to beat Jenkintown," Garvin said after the win in Lehighton. "We lost to them last year in the playoffs in the semifinals. So, I wanted to just get payback. We got out to a good start, which is good, and we've done that in past games and then lost. So, we had to keep our momentum going in the second half. Our defense is what propels us into our offense and what wins us the game."