North Schuylkill Spartans: Super 16 Team #3

Hall returns at quarterback and Chowansky at running back for the District 11 (3A) 2020 champions

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Coming off a District 11 (3A) championship the North Schuylkill Spartans football team won't be turning away from contact or a beefed up schedule that includes teams from the Heartland, Colonial and Schuylkill Leagues. Head Coach Wally Hall has his son Jake back at quarterback. His all-state performance a year ago in only 8 games netted 1,700 yards in the air and 25 touchdowns.

"You know at this point obviously we are preparing for week 1. We do have experienced players returning on our roster which is certainly going to help. You know there is a lot more to be done working up to week 1 instead of the experience and talent that we have," said Wally.

"Hopefully a very successful season and that is our outlook. That is the plan every year very successful season," said Jake.

Several key offensive lineman should provide the spark for the Spartans. Dalton Zelwalk is a senior on the line and has several Division I schools interested, while Steven Davis has Notre Dame taking a look. Both are big and agile.

"Yeah it's great. Last year we we're not allowed in the weight room and now we are back and we are stronger and we have been able to come together as a team a lot better," said Dalton.

"It has been going good. We are building a good team bond and that's what I think is important building a team. I think that we are ready we are ready to roll," said Steven.

A threat to score from anywhere on the field running back Josh Chowansky returns. His 266 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns helped North Schuylkill defeat Notre Dame Greenpond in the district final.

"Oh yeah it will definitely be butterflies but our biggest strength is our experience this year. We have a lot of guys that will play. We have like one player that is going to go one way that's it. That is our biggest strength," again said Jake.