North Schuylkill Girls Reach Schuylkill League Title Game

Lady Spartans Get a Third Shot at No. 2 Jim Thorpe in Schuylkill League Title Game

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — North Schuylkill ran out to an early lead and held off Marian Catholic in the Schuylkill League semifinals at Martz Hall, 51-46. With the win, North Schuylkill is back in the Schuylkill League title game, where they'll get another crack at the Olympians - the team that handed them two of their three losses this season.

"We knew we needed to get to this game because this would be our third time going to the championship," North Schuylkill junior forward Savannah Gawrylik said. "So, we needed to work hard on it and we knew we needed to come out very strong. I feel like it'll be a closer game than the past two games against them and I think we have a good chance."

"We have some things that we're working on," North Schuylkill Girls Basketball Coach Rich Wetzel added. "You play the same team, Jim Thorpe, it's over and over and over. It's relentless. They're a very good team, but we'll have something up our sleeve. We'll be ready go. These kids will be ready to go. They're resilient."