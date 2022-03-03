North Pocono, No. 8 Pittston Area Meet in District II Class 5A Championship

Trojans and Patriots Preview Their Friday Night Final

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The District II Class 5A championship between North Pocono and Pittston Area tips off at 8:00 PM on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Patriots beat the Trojans at the beginning of the year in a close, low-scoring game, but a lot has happened since them. Pittston Area is now our 8th-ranked team, but the Trojans are finally healthy, with Ryan Ruddy back from his hand injury.

"It was getting over the mental part of it because I didn't know if it would be my last game against West Scranton," Ruddy, a senior guard for the Trojans, said. "So, just getting over that mental stage and knowing that I could overcome the injury and get back to playing was what I had to do first. Just building the chemistry back up without me kids had to play roles that they weren't used to playing so getting me back and getting everyone back into their positions was what we mainly focused on."

"I mean it's huge absolutely," Pittston Area junior guard Anthony Cencetti added. "We have been working all season on this. This has been our goal from the start to make it to the district and win it."