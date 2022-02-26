MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Alli Griscavage scored a game-high 17 points and the #3 Southern Columbia girls basketball team erased an 11-point, first quarter deficit to beat Northeast Bradford 56-35 in the District IV Class 2A semifinals. With the win, the Tigers advance to play South Williamsport in the championship.
No. 3 Southern Columbia Girls Overcome Slow Start, Beat Northeast Bradford 56-35 in District Semifinals
