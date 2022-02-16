No. 2 Scranton Comes Back to Beat Scranton Prep 51-49, Claim Lackawanna League Division I Crown

SCRANTON, Pa. — Jason Shields scored a game-high 22 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 4.8 seconds left, and the #2 Scranton boys basketball team erased a 10-point, 4th quarter deficit to beat Scranton Prep 51-49. With the win, the Knights clinch the Lackawanna League Division I championship, avoiding a tiebreaker game against the Cavaliers.