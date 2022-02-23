x
No. 13 Scranton Women Beat Drew 60-44, Advance to Landmark Conference Title Game

Lady Royals Will Play for 7th Consecutive Conference Championship After Semifinal Win Over Drew

SCRANTON, Pa. — Holy Cross graduate Abby Anderson scored a game-high 20 points and the #13 Scranton women's basketball team beat Drew 60-44 in the Landmark Conference semifinals. With the win, the Lady Royals advance to the title game against Catholic, where the Lady Royals will play for a seventh consecutive conference championship.

