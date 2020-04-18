Nittany Nation Logs On For #BWVirtualTailgate

Penn State Fans Hold Home Tailgates In Lieu Of Blue White Game

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was no Blue-White Game this weekend at Beaver Stadium, but if you logged on to Twitter, you wouldn't know it. The Hashtag #BWVirtualTailgate was trending, as fans were encouraged to hold their own tailgates from home – and interact with Nittany Nation online.

Since Zoom lets you customize your background, Penn State was ready. You could upload the view from any lot around Beaver Stadium. So whether you're tailgate needs a West 11 look, or you're more of a South 41 person – your'e set.



They also had the opportunity to connect with the Nittany Lions – well, virtually. Just ask Rob and Amy Wallis of Hughesville.



"We had planned to be at the Blue White game today," Amy Wallis said. "We were going to be camping with friends over the weekend and then heading into the stadium. So, that was a pretty cool treat."



Since they registered, the Wallis tailgate was selected to have some special guests join in.

"We were hanging out, just relaxing, talking," Rob Wallis explained. "They were sharing some Penn State stories. Next thing you know, Scott Paxton shows up and chimed in with us and told stories."



Then after a visit from Video Director Jevin Stone – the highlight of their day – Head Coach James Franklin.



"Rob screamed like a girl when we saw his name on the screen. I'm not going to lie," Amy Wallis admitted.