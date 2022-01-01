Nittany Nation Enjoys Outback Bowl Festivities

Penn State Fans Enjoy Battle of the Bands, Parade Ahead of Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Penn State will play Arkansas on New Year's Day in the Outback Bowl. It's both work and play for the coaches and players, just play for Nittany Nation. From the Battle of the Bands to the Outback Bowl Parade, Andrew Kalista has the sights and sounds from Tampa Bay.

A festive atmosphere for New Years Eve all around Tampa. Yes the Lions are focused on the Hogs, but everyone else with a care-free attitude to ring in the new year. Fans of both the Hogs and Nittany Lions putting in a little juice early in the day to get ready for an exciting night.

A Penn State Tradition: The Senior Carry-Off#WeAre pic.twitter.com/MR9ByqqBXk — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 1, 2022

"We came to this bowl once before and we really enjoyed it down here in Ybor City and we are looking forward to do the same thing again," Anthony Harvilla of Tresckow said.

While at Busch Gardens the Battle of the Bands on full blast.

"We really feed off the energy," Jackson Kollasch of the Blue Band said. "So, we get the feedback from the fans that definitely want to see us we are just going to give it more."

No Clear winners for this contest but we are not done. Pack up the gear and head to Ybor City. The Outback Bowl Parade the show of the week, as it just gets down right wild. From Big Red and Pig Sooie. Pirates are all over the street. We let the beads fly, as the roughriders ride by. Have no fear, the Blue Band is here and they always find a way to entertain. A pair of Schuylkill County-natives on the official Outback Float. 2021 is out like a puff of smoke. What is the prescription for 2022? Penn State fans would agree. They have a fever and more more cowbell is the answer tomorrow. Now, it's time for a rest, with another New Years Eve in Ybor City in the books.