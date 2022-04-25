Nittany Lions Reflect on Spring Season

Penn State Wraps Up Spring Season With Successful Blue-White Game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — James Franklin says before you know it, he will be on a plane to Purdue for the season opener. Spring practice is in the books. It was not a normal spring game because of offensive line injuries, but he's still grateful. Think about it. 62,000 came just to watch "practice" and see his Nittany Lions finish strong.

Franklin loves that his young players are productive. He says there's a chance you see more players from this freshman class making a contribution this fall than we've seen in the past.

Sean Clifford was also able to mentor the young quarterbacks and on defense, new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the players had a chance to learn each other.

So how do they keep the momentum rolling into game number 1 on September 1st?

"Make sure that every single day we are coming out with an intention making sure that we aren't just going out there feeling everything out just going through the motions," Clifford, Penn State's senior quarterback said. "We have a plan and a reason for doing everything that we do."