Nittany Lion Locker Room "Staying Together" Despite Latest Tough Loss

Penn State Suffered their fourth loss in their last five games after their 21-17 loss to Michigan

Penn State nearly pulled off the upset yesterday, but ultimately, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 6 Michigan, 21-17. Penn State has now lost 4 of their last 5 games, albeit, 3 of those 4 to top-ranked teams.

No sugar coating it -- this has been a rough stretch, and it falls short of the standard set. Nevertheless, the Nittany Lions say they have their heads up high in the locker room.

"We all family," Penn State sophomore running back Keyvone Lee said after the game." So at the end of the day, we know how to talk to each other. We know how to bond. We know how to lift everybody up. So, it was just family. We all family. So, we just came together and just like we love y'all. Stay together and stick together."

"I get it," Penn State Football Coach James Franklin added. "I get it, but I'm proud of those guys in the locker room. I'm proud of the coaching staff. We'll find a way to get a win next week."