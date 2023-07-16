Nittany Lion Linebacker Starts Up Youth Football Camp At North Schuylkill

Elsdon played for the Spartans in high-school

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — Tyler Elsdon started 13 games during the 2022 Penn State football season at middle linebacker and gave everything he had to that defense in route to an (11-2) overall record. Now he is giving back to the community and the North Schuylkill school district with his youth football camp.

About 50 future Lions got instruction Sunday morning.



“So this camp is something that I have been wanting to do since I left North Schuylkill here. Obviously Penn State is giving me a great platform to give kids an opportunity to secure their game and have something to look forward to,” said Tyler.



North Schuylkill head football coach Wally Hall ran drills for potential lineman along with other Spartan staff. And Elsdon's former teammate at North Schuylkill Jake Green returned home to where it all began.



“Oh it is super important. I mean they pretty much have given me everything, I wouldn't be at Penn State if it wasn't for North Schuylkill and if it wasn't for the coaches and kind of the kids, so I was in these kid’s shoes before once so it's super special for me,” again said Tyler.

“Yeah it is nice. It's cool with him playing at Penn State and stuff,” said Evan.



“It's nice. I like it. I think that he gives everyone else like a chance to learn,” said Jayden.



Last year was the first year for Tyler playing under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Penn State. And with that year under their belts now that Nittany Lion defense could be even better.



“Coach Diaz is a great guy. He is a great coach, but he is a great leader of men. He does good at connecting with each and every athlete in the room. So schematically we get after teams too. He has helped me develop in a lot of ways on and off the fields,” added Tyler.