Veach, Fangio Make Their Mark in NFL Draft

Local General Manager and Head Coach Take Part in Virtual NFL Draft

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mt. Carmel-native Brett Veach put together a Super Bowl champion roster, but his vision in Kansas City is just getting started. With his virtual 2020 draft class complete, he's focused on staying on top of the NFL mountain.

"When you are envisioning winning a Super Bowl, I think in the back of your mind, you're like 'once we get one, we can maybe alter our approach and take a step back,'" Veach said. "If you really want to stay on top, it's staying aggressive and being decisive and being selective when you want to be aggressive, because that's what got you here, that's what got us the first Super Bowl in 50 years."

Veach was certainly aggressive three years ago, when he traded up to draft Patrick Mahomes. His only skill position selection this year? Another national champion – Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The LSU running back highlights a six-player class that will face another first – virtual rookie minicamps and potentially virtual OTA's.

"I'd like to think that I'm confident because we've done a lot of work on these guys," Veach said. "We've never gone through something like this. So, we'll trust the process that we utilize to acquire these players and we'll certainly trust the process of our coaching staff."

In Denver, their coaching staff is led by another local football mind. Dunmore-native Vic Fangio is surrounding his young quarterback, Drew Lock, with speed. He drafted three, fast wide receivers, including Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Penn State standout KJ Hamler.

"It's always good to be fast, but sometimes people make the mistake of just getting fast with players that aren't good football players," Fangio said. "We believe our speed that we've drafted comes with players that can play the game also."

Hamler joins fellow Penn State wide out DeaSean Hamilton in Denver, and with Courtland Sutton emerging as a number one receiver, Fangio's Broncos suddenly have something cooking.

"Now you've got all the ingredients," Fangio said. "Now we've got to make the recipe and put it together. So that's part of the fun."