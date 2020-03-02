Patrick Mahomes, Demi Lovato dreamed about Super Bowl years ago

Now both in their 20s, the MVP quarterback and national anthem singer had shared dreams about the big game before making it this year.

WASHINGTON — Patrick Mahomes and Demi Lovato had tweeted about performing in the Super Bowl years ago.

After those posts on Twitter, the now champion MVP and national anthem performer could raise their thresholds to multiple Super Bowl titles and a halftime show. Apparently, all it takes to realize your dreams are social media affirmations -- and hard work.

Mahomes, 24, had tweeted around seven years ago during his teenage years that he "bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl." On Sunday, his 286 yards passing and three touchdowns, one rushing, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.