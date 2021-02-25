Giovanni Hamilton has been a fan of the new Colts quarterback since he came into the league with the 13-year-old's favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS — Giovanni Hamilton is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and also the #1 fan of new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

The 13-year-old hosts a Philadelphia sports podcast and has more than 22,000 followers on Twitter.

He spoke Wednesday with 13News sports director Dave Calabro about his favorite player, the Colts' new quarterback.

"I first became a fan when he started playing. I loved him ever since he came to the Eagles. He's really the player who got me into football," Hamilton said.

Giovanni met Wentz at an Eagles practice in 2019, what he called the "best day of my life."

Best Day Of My Life. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/4vWvMOCMqH — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) July 26, 2019