Fantasy Football top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2022

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The wide receiver position is just behind running backs as the most important with the points receivers can rack up. Multiple receivers this year will be drafted in the first round and many more in the rounds to come. So how do you decide where to go with receivers in the first and second rounds?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 wide receiver rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 WRs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2021 Fantasy Points: 330

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 4th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 320

2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

2021 Fantasy Points: 440

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 1st

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 426

3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 Fantasy Points: 305

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 5th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 303

4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

2021 Fantasy Points: 286

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 7th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247

5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Bucs

2021 Fantasy Points: 263

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 9th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278

6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

2021 Fantasy Points: 180 (13 games)

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 32nd (13 games)

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

2021 Fantasy Points: 233

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 19th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 233

8. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

2021 Fantasy Points: 344

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 2nd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

2021 Fantasy Points: 297

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 6th

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247

10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

2021 Fantasy Points: 339

2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 3rd

2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 268