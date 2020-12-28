Sports Vault: January 2009 Pottsville Maroons 1925 NFL Championship And Connection To Super Bowl XLIII

Super Bowl XLIII Steelers vs Cardinals and the connection to the 1925 Pottsville Maroons championship

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — if you live in Pottsville even after 84 years there is still no love towards the Bidwell family and the Arizona Cardinals. Back in 1925 the Pottsville Maroons-the best professional team in the land in back-to-back weeks defeated the then Chicago Cardinals and the College All-Stars of Notre Dame.

"That's what killed them when they played The Four Horseman. They weren't supposed to play them but they did and of course they took the championship away from them and I doubt that we will ever get it back," said Frank Madera.

Back then league president Joseph Carr revoked the Maroons franchise tag for violating territorial rights. Carr also suspended the Chicago Cardinals coach for playing two more games to improve their record over the Maroons. It was at that point that the Chicago Cardinals got the title. 8 years later when the Bidwell family purchased the team they took the title with them.

"It was probably thought that it would be forgotten, and of course Pennsylvania and the coal region and certainly Pottsville Pennsylvania has never forgotten that the title was stripped from them. And the Maroons deserve to be recognized as the early pioneers and certainly the best team of it's era," said Ian Lipton.

89-year-old Frank Madera remembers going to see the Maroons as a young boy with his father.

"My father took me to see the Pottsville Maroons when I was only 6 or 7 years old. I went to Minersville happened to see Red Grange one day over there getting on the bus. Seeing these professional football players playing against these big guys from the big cities it was a great thing that Pottsville had a team like that," again said Frank

Over the years two separate votes have come in front of the owners one in 1963 and the other in 2003 and both times the Maroons consideration to discuss the topic we're shot down.

"The NFL is a good old boys club. They watch each others back except for Jeffrey Lurie and the Rooney family broke ranks from them and they voted to consider giving it back," said Mayor John Reiley.

"I don't know about this curse thing. We sure don't want them to win Super Bowl XLIII the Cardinals. They already have one title that belongs to us and Eastern Pennsylvania and we don't need them to have another one," said Kevin Keating the Pottsville head football coach in 2009.

"We'll I don't think that they are going to win it. I like the Steelers because they are from Pennsylvania and they represent a lot of the things that I feel are very important in life so I don't see it happening," said Ned Hampford.

There may just be a silver lining to this whole championship dilemma. Some people here in Pottsville are saying if the Arizona Cardinals win the Super Bowl the Bidwell family may just give up that claim on the 1925 World Championship.